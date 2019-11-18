Cole Haan’s Grand Giving Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50% off select styles

Cole Haan’s Grand Giving Event takes 30% off sitewide and 50% off select styles. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Polish your look with the Wagner Grand Apron Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $140. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $280. These boots are waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather. This style was designed for comfort with a cushioned insole and flexible leather for a natural stride. I also love that you can choose from four color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Score even more deals from this sale by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Black Friday Guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford $150 (Orig. $300)
- Wagner Grand Chelsea Boots $150 (Orig. $300)
- Wagner Grand Apron Chelsea $140 (Orig. $280)
- ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot $125 (Orig. $250)
- 2.ZEROGRAND Chukka Boot $160 (Orig. $320)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot $125 (Orig. $250)
- Lyla Bootie $125 (Orig. $250)
- Eneida Wedge Bootie $110 (Orig. $220)
- Denise Boot $150 (Orig. $300)
- Dellora Skimmer $75 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!