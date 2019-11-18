Cole Haan’s Grand Giving Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50% off select styles

- Nov. 18th 2019 11:15 am ET

0

Cole Haan’s Grand Giving Event takes 30% off sitewide and 50% off select styles. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Polish your look with the Wagner Grand Apron Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $140. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $280. These boots are waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather. This style was designed for comfort with a cushioned insole and flexible leather for a natural stride. I also love that you can choose from four color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Score even more deals from this sale by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Black Friday Guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cole Haan

Cole Haan

About the Author