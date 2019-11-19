GAP Factory’s Almost Black Friday Sale offers deals from $12 on outerwear, more

Gap Factory’s Almost Black Friday Event takes 50-70% off sitewide and an extra 15% off with code FRIYAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket will become a staple in your wardrobe and it’s currently marked down to $28. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $90. It’s available in an array of color options and is highly packable. This would be a nice option for everyday wear and it’s lightweight for layering during cool weather. However, if you’re looking for a vest the Puffer Style is marked down to just $15 and originally was priced at $50. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Lightweight Puffer Jacket $28 (Orig. $90)
- Waffle-Knit Henley $12 (Orig. $35)
- Plaid Shirt in Slim Fit $22 (Orig. $45)
- Soft Wear Slim Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $70)
- Puffer Vest $15 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Puffer Vest $15 (Orig. $50)
- Icon Denim Jacket $30 (Orig. $60)
- Mid Rise Deconstructed Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- Off the Shoulder Sweater $25 (Orig. $50)
- Plaid Ruffle Shirtdress $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
