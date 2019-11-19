GAP Factory’s Almost Black Friday Sale offers deals from $12 on outerwear, more

Gap Factory’s Almost Black Friday Event takes 50-70% off sitewide and an extra 15% off with code FRIYAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket will become a staple in your wardrobe and it’s currently marked down to $28. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $90. It’s available in an array of color options and is highly packable. This would be a nice option for everyday wear and it’s lightweight for layering during cool weather. However, if you’re looking for a vest the Puffer Style is marked down to just $15 and originally was priced at $50. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

