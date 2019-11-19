Ryobi electric pancake air compressor with accessories now $219 (Reg. $300)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi Electric Pancake Air Compressor with two nailers for $219 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $330 but we typically see it around $300. Today’s deal is $6 less than our previous mention. This kit delivers everything you need for DIY builds around the house. Includes a six-gallon electric pancake air compressor, an 18-gauge brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and a 25-foot hose. Billed as a “maintenance-free” air compressor, this model can handle a variety of tasks including finish nailing, inflating tires, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an air compressor alone, consider going with the top-rated BOSTITCH six-gallon model for $99. I’ve been using this one for about a year now and it certainly does the job for basic tasks around the house. We regularly use it inflate our bike tires and for various woodworking projects. It has stellar ratings as well, with over 1,600 Amazon reviewers leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ryobi Electric Pancake Air Compressor includes:

RYOBI introduces the 6 Gal. Electric Pancake Air Compressor with 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, and 25 ft. Hose. This 6 Gal. compressor has an innovative design that is jam-packed with best-in-class features. It includes an 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. brad nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. finish nailer and 25 ft. hose for a wide range of applications. The tank and 150 PSI output are a perfect combination for many jobs around your home or site.

