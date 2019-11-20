Amazon’s Gold Box gets your holiday sweaters ready with 30% off select styles

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off H2H pullovers and sweaters. Just in time for the holiday season be sure to pick up the Men’s Casual Slim Fit Pullover that’s priced at just $26.25 shipped. For comparison, this pullover was origianlly priced at $35 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This pullover is available in a wide variety of color options and can be easily layered for stylish looks. It features a beautiful knitted detailing and a slim fit that gives it a modern appeal. You can pair this style of sweater with jeans, khakis, slacks, under vests, over dress-shirts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars with 330 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another great option from this sale is the Casual Slim Fit Pullover with button details for $28.35. To compare, this pullover regularly runs for $40.50. This style has a unique braiding detail that’s timeless and it has a stylish high neck line. Reviews are still coming in, however H2H is highly-rated overall.

Finally, the H2H Casual Slim Fit Cardigan for men will be a nice layering option for the holidays as well. It’s currently marked down to $39.55 and originally was priced at $57. This cozy cardigan has a polished design that will pair nicely over any dress shirt. Rated 4/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

H2H Casual Slim Fit Pullover features:

Made from high quality and lightweight cotton poly material which provides you feel warm and comfortable all the time. And Classic quarter zip up sweater design in slim fit, polo collar, long sleeve, ribbed cuffs and hemline.

Making style make you feel good and comfortable when wearing. Also Easy to Wear with T-shirts and Button-ups, Jeans or Dress Pants.

Detailed Size Info Please Check Left Image. Avoiding order the wrong size. And Our Sweaters are Slim Fit. So If You want to loose fit, You Had Better Order One Step Bigger Size than Your Original Size.

