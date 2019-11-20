Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale makes gifting easy: Up to 75% off handbags, more

For a limited time only, Kate Spade Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, wallets, accessories, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on every order. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Laurel Way Reese Handbag and Stacy Wallet Bundle. This bundle would be a wonderful holiday gift idea and it comes in three color options. The handbag features feminine and elegant details that are timeless to wear for years to come. It also has two straps for convenient carrying. Also, the wallet is highly functional with 12 card slots, 2 bill compartments and a zippered space on the outside. This bundle is currently priced at just $129 and originally went for $359. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!