Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle + FIFA, Madden NFL 20, more for $299 ($400+ value)

Walmart is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Console with FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20 and a wired PowerA Xbox Controller for $299 shipped. The NBA 2K20 bundle is regularly $300, while the two games would run you nearly $100 right now and the controller goes for $20. That’s nearly $120 in savings and the current best we can find. Even if you were lucky enough to score every single one of these items at doorbuster prices next week, today’s deal is still within about $25. Perfect for the guest room or lake house, this bundle comes along with most of the year’s best sports games and an additional controller for 2-player action. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details below.

Speaking of notable Xbox deals, the Elite Series 2 Controller is still at its best price ever and you’ll find the standard edition black model down at $40 ahead of Black Friday price drops.

You can browse through Microsoft’s Xbox Black Friday ad but be sure to visit our roundup of the best upcoming gaming deals from all retailers right here. Everything else you need to prep for the year’s biggest shopping event is in our Black Friday 2019 hub.

Own the Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle and experience the game that’s creating what’s next in basketball culture. Join the immersive, open-world Neighborhood and shoot hoops with the best ballers in several groundbreaking game modes. This bundle includes an Xbox One S, a full-game download of NBA 2K20, and more.