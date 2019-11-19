Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller hits its best price yet at $140 (Reg. $180)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is now offering the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 for $139.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG30C at checkout. Regularly $180 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is a $40 price drop, $13 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. While some users have been experiencing issues with the latest generation Elite Controller, it might be worth consideration now that it’s at the lowest price we have tracked. Along with all the usual customizations, this one has a rechargeable built-in battery as well USB-C connectivity. Hit up our announcement coverage for additional information and head below for more.

However, if the high-end Microsoft controller doesn’t interest you, the standard edition model is $100 less right now. Or just opt for this simple wired option at $20 Prime shipped. But while we are talking Xbox gamepads, the official Wireless Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition Controller is still down at $52 shipped along with the Night Ops model at $51.

Here’s what you need to know about the Xbox All Access program and everything from X019. While Microsoft has already unveiled its upcoming Black Friday deals, we have spotted Xbox deals from Amazon, Walmart and many others thus far.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2:

Improve your play with this Xbox Elite wireless series 2 controller. Swappable thumbsticks and paddle shapes support easy customization, and the integrated Xbox Accessories app provides even more configuration options. Up to 40 hours of battery life keeps this Xbox Elite wireless series 2 controller going strong during intense gaming sessions.

