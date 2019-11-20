After parsing through hundreds of deals from all of the biggest retailers, we have now compiled the best Black Friday console and gaming deals in one handy location for you. Browsing through such a massive selection of notable price drops can be frustrating, but we are here to help highlight the best-of-the-best when it comes to 2019 gaming deals. We are getting hundreds of dollars off consoles this year as well as a massive selection of games and accessory deals. Everything is down below.

PlayStation:

Sony unveiled its official Black Friday price drops a couple of days ago now and we have already seen what the biggest retailers will be offering when it comes to PlayStation this year. The best Black Friday console deals are certainly going to be highlighted by the “Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle” in 2019. The holiday-specific configuration includes a 1TB PS4 Slim as well as 3 best-selling games: The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. This bundle will be available for $199.99, or about $160 off the going rate at Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Amazon, among other retailers. While most gamers will likely be after the high-end Pro machine, there’s a good chance this one could sell out very quickly.

Kohl’s will be offering this console with a copy of Fortnite and $60 on Kohl’s cash for $199.99, which would be the next best offer in terms of value we have tracked thus far.

Speaking of the PS4 Pro, it actually got a mention in the 2019 Black Friday ads, unlike last year. While Sony bundled the $100 off holiday price drop in with what could be a Cyber Monday offer, we know GameStop will have the white version at that price ($299.99) starting as early as November 24th. That could very well push other retailers including Amazon to price drop slightly ahead of schedule. Last year, retailers were seemingly saving the Pro deals for Cyber Monday, but it looks like that won’t be the case this year with PlayStation 5 a little over a year away.

Nintendo:

Nintendo unveiled a slightly underwhelming bundle offer on the previous generation Switch console with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe attached for $300. We are expecting that deal to go live at most retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, among others, but its the better battery life model we will be waiting for a deal on. We know Kohl’s will have the newer model with a case, charger and $60 Kohl’s cash for $319.99, but that’s not overly notable by comparison to the deals we have already seen this year. We are both hoping and expecting even better offers – somewhere in the $30 to $40 off range — come next week.

Nintendo Switch Lite is nowhere to be found in this year’s flyers but we are expecting to see some kind of deal on it over the holidays next week. In fact, you can already grab one for $183 with a screen protector right now.

Xbox:

The high-end Xbox One X is also a part of this year’s best Black Friday console deals. Both the all-white special edition NBA 2K20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundles will drop from $500 to $350 this year. Kohl’s is throwing in an additional $105 in Kohl’s cash with its $350 offer on the Xbox One X NBA 2K20 bundle (also available at GameStop without the added credit) while the Jedi: Fallen Order configuration will be available for $350 at Best Buy. While these are the most notable Xbox One X bundles we have seen advertised this year, we very much expecting deals to get even better on eBay, Rakuten and elsewhere come next week. Having said that, the difference likely won’t be by much, and $150 off is notable regardless.

As of right now, we are tracking Xbox One S bundles at around $200 from most retailers that have advertised them. Kohl’s will once again attempt to beat out the competition on the Jedi: Fallen Order bundle with an additional $40 in Kohl’s cash, but you can expect the $200 offers to be live at most gaming retailers including GameStop and likely Amazon. However, Target has the edge here with the Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe bundle at $200 with a $40 gift card attached.

The lowest point of entry into Microsoft home gaming consoles will be on the all-digital Xbox One console. Check out our unboxing video right here. Easily among the best Black Friday console deals this year, it will be available for $150 ($100 off) at Best Buy and GameStop. Although we are expecting price matches at other retailers too.

Best Black Friday Gaming Accessory Deals:

Best Black Friday Game Deals:

Outside of this year’s best Black Friday console deals, there will be hundreds of price drops on games. While it would be impossible to list every single upcoming deal down below, just know that anything you’re looking for will most likely be seeing price drops next week. From new releases to games to full up your back catalogue, just about everything will go on sale for Black Friday. Walmart appears to have the edge on most retailers at this point, especially when it comes to Nintendo titles, but expect Target, Best Buy and Amazon to start price matching like crazy when the time comes. And if you’re an avid Meijer shopper, there will be a series of comparable price drops on many titles there as well. You’ll find a few notable titles to watch out for isn the lists below.

Xbox One/PS4 Games:

Switch Game Deals:

