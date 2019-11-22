Perfect beginner DJ gift: Hercules + Serato bundle for $100 (Reg. $200+), more

Walmart is now offering the Beginner DJ Bundle: Hercules DJ Control Starlight + Serato DJ Pro Software for $99.99 shipped. This DJ controller is regularly between $87 and $90 while Serato DJ Pro fetches $129. That means you’re saving as much as $118 with today’s Walmart offer. This is an ideal beginner set for Mac and PC users and would make for a great gift for the budding DJ on your list. Serato DJ Pro is an industry standard app and the Hercules rig brings just enough to the table to get you going. Backlighting, filters, looping, pressure sensitive jog wheels, headphone/speaker outputs are just some of the essentials this thing is packing. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Considering the software today’s lead deal comes with, it’s hard to beat as far as a beginner’s bundle goes. One of the only more affordable options we can find is the Numark DJ2GO2 at $79 shipped. It will work with PC and Mac out of the box, is pre-mapped with Serato DJ Lite and features much of the same specs as the Hercules above, just without the pro app. But if you’re looking for something more on the pro side of things, hit up the early holiday deals we spotted on Amazon below.

More DJ Controller Deals:

Hercules DJ Control Starlight:

Mix anywhere with the Hercules DJControl Starlight and Serato DJ Pro! Mix anywhere with the Hercules DJControl Starlight and Serato DJ Pro! Serato DJ Pro is the most powerful, popular, and reliable DJ software in the world–and this bundle includes the full, unlimited version. The DJControl Starlight USB-powered controller has everything needed to perform any time, anywhere, and is perfect for beginners: built-in audio interface that let you pre-listen the next track, pressure sensitive jog wheels to scratch, 8 performances pads, bass and filter EQ, FX, loop, Sampler, Hot Cue… and then play your mix though its speakers output!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!