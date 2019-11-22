Pulp Fiction is a Quinten Tarantino must-have for $5, plus more at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a selection of HD movies for $5. Our top pick is Pulp Fiction, which normally goes for around $13. Matched at iTunes. This classic work of cinematography from Quinten Tarantino is a must-watch if you’re a fan of his work. This suspenseful movie is filled with action, adventure, drama, and even some entertainment, making it a well-rounded addition to your collection. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more $5 picks.

Other $5 HD movies:

Don’t forget about the Apple TV show sale that has plenty of options to choose from. Prices start at $20 and you’ll find Mad Men, 30 Rock, and more at fantastic prices.

Pulp Fiction:

Critics and audiences worldwide hailed PULP FICTION as the star-studded picture that redefined cinema in the 20th Century! Writer/director Quentin Tarantino (Academy Award® Winner — Best Original Screenplay, 1994) delivers an unforgettable cast of characters — including a pair of low-rent hit men (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), their boss’s sexy wife (Uma Thurman), and a desperate prizefighter (Bruce Willis) — in a wildly entertaining and exhilarating motion picture adventure that both thrills and amuses!

