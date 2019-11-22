Pulp Fiction is a Quinten Tarantino must-have for $5, plus more at Amazon

- Nov. 22nd 2019 5:35 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering a selection of HD movies for $5. Our top pick is Pulp Fiction, which normally goes for around $13. Matched at iTunes. This classic work of cinematography from Quinten Tarantino is a must-watch if you’re a fan of his work. This suspenseful movie is filled with action, adventure, drama, and even some entertainment, making it a well-rounded addition to your collection. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more $5 picks.

Nomad Base Station

Other $5 HD movies:

Don’t forget about the Apple TV show sale that has plenty of options to choose from. Prices start at $20 and you’ll find Mad Men, 30 Rock, and more at fantastic prices.

Pulp Fiction:

Critics and audiences worldwide hailed PULP FICTION as the star-studded picture that redefined cinema in the 20th Century! Writer/director Quentin Tarantino (Academy Award® Winner — Best Original Screenplay, 1994) delivers an unforgettable cast of characters — including a pair of low-rent hit men (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), their boss’s sexy wife (Uma Thurman), and a desperate prizefighter (Bruce Willis) — in a wildly entertaining and exhilarating motion picture adventure that both thrills and amuses!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide