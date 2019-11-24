Google Pixel Slate m3 with keyboard case gets 55% discount to new low at $449

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet bundled with a keyboard for $449 shipped. Usually selling for $998, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention on the tablet alone by $81, and marks a new all-time low. The entire experience here is centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display. Google has armed its Pixel Slate with 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and ten hours of battery life. Plus, throw in the keyboard and you’ll be ready to take work on-the-go. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

A great way to upgrade your new tablet’s experience is with the Google Pixel Slate Pen. Adding this $99 accessory into the mix is a must for those who will be taking notes, or digital artists looking to use Pixel Slate as a drawing tablet.

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

