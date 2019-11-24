Google Pixel Slate m3 with keyboard case gets 55% discount to new low at $449

- Nov. 24th 2019 10:29 am ET

Get this deal
$998 $449
0

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet bundled with a keyboard for $449 shipped. Usually selling for $998, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention on the tablet alone by $81, and marks a new all-time low. The entire experience here is centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display. Google has armed its Pixel Slate with 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and ten hours of battery life. Plus, throw in the keyboard and you’ll be ready to take work on-the-go. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

A great way to upgrade your new tablet’s experience is with the Google Pixel Slate PenAdding this $99 accessory into the mix is a must for those who will be taking notes, or digital artists looking to use Pixel Slate as a drawing tablet. 

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$998 $449

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Google

Google
chromebooks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go