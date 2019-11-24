Logitech Harmony Elite tames your home theater: $230 ($70 off), more from $40

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote and Hub for $229.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 23%, comes within $11 of the all-time low, and is down to the projected Black Friday price. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, making it an exceptional way to stop dealing with the fuss of various home theater remotes. On the smart home side of things, it integrates with gear like Philips Hue or Sonos, and can even be controlled by voice via Alexa or Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,300 customers and includes a 90-day warranty from Logitech. Head below for more from $40.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Remote Control for $149.99 shipped. On sale at Best Buy as well. Down from $200, today’s offer is a match of the all-time low and only the second time we’ve seen this price throughout 2019. This universal remote can tame up to 15 different devices, meaning you’ll never have to fumble over remotes again to enjoy movie night. Rather than coming with a Harmony Hub, this model builds the IR functionality right into the remote. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 480 shoppers.

Or for something even more affordable, the Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control is now down to $39.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s 25% off the going rate and a new all-time low. This model can only control ten devices, but sports much of the same feature set as the two optioned mentioned above. Logitech’s 665 remote is perfect for streamlining your home theater on a budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

