Saks Off Fifth Black Friday Event takes up to 85% off sitewide: UGG, Cole Haan, more

- Nov. 26th 2019 1:48 pm ET

0

The Saks Off 5th Black Friday Event takes up to 85% off sitewide and an extra 50% off top deals with promo code HOORAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 with code SHIP99. The men’s UGG Metisse Leather Gloves would be a fantastic gift option for the holiday season. Originally priced at $95, however during the event you can find them for $45. These gloves have a faux fur lining for added warmth and a fashionable button snap. Plus, this style is available in two color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cole Haan Leela Grand Riding Boots are another standout. This style will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike and have a stylish quilted detailing on the sides. You can currently find them on sale for $115 and originally they were priced at $230.

Our top picks for women include:

