Early Black Friday game deals: Borderlands 3, Aladdin/Lion King, RDR2, more

- Nov. 27th 2019 8:28 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $27.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $60, this is the best price we have ever tracked on the latest game in the series and matching the expected lowest Black Friday listing. If you haven’t grabbed this one yet, now’s the time to do it. There’s no telling how long this deal will last. Down below you’ll find even more early Black Friday deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, The Outer Worlds, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King, and many more. 

More early Black Friday game deals:

