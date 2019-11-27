Early Black Friday game deals: Borderlands 3, Aladdin/Lion King, RDR2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $27.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $60, this is the best price we have ever tracked on the latest game in the series and matching the expected lowest Black Friday listing. If you haven’t grabbed this one yet, now’s the time to do it. There’s no telling how long this deal will last. Down below you’ll find even more early Black Friday deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, The Outer Worlds, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King, and many more.
More early Black Friday game deals:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Outer Worlds PS4/Xbox One $33 (Reg. $60)
- Target REDcard holders only
- Or $40 on Amazon for everyone
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Target REDcard holders only
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $14 (Reg. $28+)
- Target REDcard holders only
- Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King $14 (Reg. $30)
- Target REDcard holders only
- Just Dance 2020 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 (physical) $25 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $26 (Reg. $80+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition $25 (Reg. up to $100)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $40)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K20 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Matched via PSN on PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands: GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live up to 65% off
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Need for Speed: Heat $39 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- A Way Out $10 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+)
