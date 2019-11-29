Anker’s Black Friday Amazon Gold Box starts at $26: Powerhouse 200 $195, more

Today only, as one of its Black Friday deals, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its portable chargers and more from $25.99. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is Anker’s Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $194.99. It typically goes for $300 with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional Anker deals.

Another standout is Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000mAh USB-C PD Portable Battery for $25.99. It usually goes for over $40 with today’s deal offering a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features include a 10000mAh internal battery, USB-A output with 2.4A charging and USB-C PD as well. Great for powering up any of Apple’s latest devices (all of which happens to be on sale!), or just about anything that requires USB power. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

What You Get: PowerHouse 200, AC adapter, power cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

