Smartphone Accessories: Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Case $21 (30% off), more

- Nov. 29th 2019 10:27 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen, and subsequently is down to a new all-time low. Geared towards helping your iPhone stay cool while gaming, Razer’s Arctech case is a great accessory for Apple Arcade fans. It features a Thermaphene layer which is paired with a unique venting structure to help your phone run 10.8°F cooler than your average case. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone case, the only thing turning up the heat is you. Experience better device performance with improved phone cooling—through a lightweight, vented design lined with a cutting-edge Thermaphene Performance layer.

Thermaphene Performance layer for improved heat dissipation. Vented channels for increased air flow. Wireless charging compatible for greater convenience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go