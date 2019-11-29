Smartphone Accessories: Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Case $21 (30% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen, and subsequently is down to a new all-time low. Geared towards helping your iPhone stay cool while gaming, Razer’s Arctech case is a great accessory for Apple Arcade fans. It features a Thermaphene layer which is paired with a unique venting structure to help your phone run 10.8°F cooler than your average case. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

With the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone case, the only thing turning up the heat is you. Experience better device performance with improved phone cooling—through a lightweight, vented design lined with a cutting-edge Thermaphene Performance layer. Thermaphene Performance layer for improved heat dissipation. Vented channels for increased air flow. Wireless charging compatible for greater convenience.

