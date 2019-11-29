Backcountry’s Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, more

Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale is live and offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Carhartt, Sorel, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free 2-day shipping on orders over $50. One of the most notable deals for men is The North Face Gordon Lyons Vest that’s marked down to $67. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $89. This cozy style is fashionable and nice for layering during cool weather. It features a large patched logo on the chest and you can find it in an array of color options. Style it with your favorite pullover or flannel and jeans for a complete look. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more Black Friday deals today.

