Columbia outerwear and apparel up to 35% off during Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off outerwear, clothing, and more. Update your outerwear with the men’s Watertight II Front Zip Hooded Rain Jacket that’s priced at $26.32 shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced at $40 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is made up of highly packable material, which is great for traveling and it’s completely waterproof. It also features breathable material for added comfort and has adjustable cuffs, hem and hood. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Puffect Mid Hooded Winter Jacket for $71.49. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $180. This would be a perfect option for snow outings with its water-repellent shell and its insulated material to help keep you warm. It also has a fashionable long-line hem and rated 4.5/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

Columbia Watertight II Rain Jacket features:

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: This Columbia Men’s Watertight II Jacket features Omni-Tech waterproof breathable seam-sealed construction for guaranteed protection during rain heavy days outside.

HANDY FEATURES: This waterproof rain jacket features zippered hand pockets, an abrasion resistant chin guard, a drop tail, and a packable contruction for convenience and efficiency.

ADJUSTABLE FEATURES: This shell top waterproof rain jacket features an attached, adjustable storm hood and a drawcord adjustable hem.

