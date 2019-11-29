Sunglass Hut offers Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more up to 50% off during its Bright Friday Sale

Sunglass Hut Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tory Burch, GUCCI, Ralph Lauren, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 2-day shipping on all orders. The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses are on sale for $100, which is $43 off the original rate. These sunglasses are very stylish and they’re unisex, which means anyone can wear them. The New Wayfarer frames feature a softer eye shape than the original and new color options. It also features a classic green lens that promotes a clear view and eliminates glares. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Also, be sure to check out the Ray-Ban and Oakley Black Friday Sales that are going on now.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!