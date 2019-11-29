Sunglass Hut offers Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more up to 50% off during its Bright Friday Sale

Sunglass Hut Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tory Burch, GUCCI, Ralph Lauren, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 2-day shipping on all orders. The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses are on sale for $100, which is $43 off the original rate. These sunglasses are very stylish and they’re unisex, which means anyone can wear them. The New Wayfarer frames feature a softer eye shape than the original and new color options. It also features a classic green lens that promotes a clear view and eliminates glares. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $143)
- Oakley Silver Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $126)
- GUCCI GG0010S Sunglasses $252 (Orig. $360)
- Ralph Lauren Square Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $185)
- Ray-Ban Blaze General $121 (Orig. $173)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Prada PR 01OS 55 $217 (Orig. $310)
- Michael Kors Adrianna Sunglasses $125 (Orig. $179)
- Ray-Ban Lightweight Circle Sunglasses $125 (Orig. $178)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses $317 (Orig. $453)
- Tory Burch Square Sunglasses $110 (Orig. $220)
