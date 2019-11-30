Capture holiday memories with the Canon EOS M6 + Lens for $449 (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Kit Lens for $449 shipped. Also at B&H. This is down from its $800 list price at Best Buy and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera sports a 24.2-megapixel sensor capable of recording 1080p60 video. The included 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 lens is a great option that balances wide-angle with a slight zoom, making it a great beginner’s lens. If you’re wanting to capture holiday memories this year like never before, this is a great option. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, with some of your savings, we’d recommend picking up the Canon EOS M Mount Adapter for $79 at Amazon. It lets you use standard EF-mount lenses on your new camera, instead of being limited to just EOS-M or EF-M options. This opens up your world to a vast array of new lens choices, as EF has been Canon’s mount standard for many years before shifting to a smaller model.

However, if you are looking for a way to upgrade your iPhone’s picture taking capabilities, we’ve got the guide for you. Outlining everything needed to take wide-angle pictures with iPhones prior to the 11/Pro, you’ll also find other ways to upgrade your mobile camera capabilities right here.

Canon EOS M6 Camera features:

Take photos anywhere with this 24.2-megapixel Canon EOS M6 camera. A compact 15-45mm lens is included so that you can take images of your favorite landscapes and people without significant extra weight. The lightweight design of this mirrorless Canon EOS M6 camera gives you the power of a DSLR without the bulkiness.

