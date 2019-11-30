Amazon discounts a number of grooming and hair care appliances from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering a number of grooming and hair care appliances on sale from $13.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite has to be the Wahl Clipper Home Barber Kit at $27.03, which regularly goes for nearly $42. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Wahl has been a favorite brand of mine for quite some time, offering up fantastic at-home solutions for haircuts, beard trimming, and more. If you’d rather ditch the barber chair for something a little more comfortable, this is a great way to do it. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, where you’ll find discounts on hair dryers, rollers, curling irons, and more.

Wahl Clipper Home Barber Kit features:

Complete Barbers Kit – Complete kit for professional quality home haircuts & trimming, the Wahl home barber 30 piece kit offers multi-cut clippers, a cordless touch up trimmer, & cordless personal trimmer with 2 attachment heads

