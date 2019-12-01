Amazon is now offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in various colors for $129.99 shipped. Matched at Target. Originally $300, they regularly sell for between $150 and $180 over the last few months with today’s deal being within $1 of the best Black Friday 2019 price we tracked. Best Buy is charging $150 right now. This set easily made our list of the best upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals and you’re now getting another shot at it. Equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, they provide up to 40 hours of wireless runtime with speedy Bluetooth connectivity. There is also a handy 5 minute quick charge which will add another 3 hours of listening time. Talk to Siri or your friends with built-in microphones and built-in ear cup controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more of the best early Cyber Monday headphones deals.

While there are a number of Black Friday offers still live, we are already starting to see some notable early Cyber Monday headphones deals today. From Beats to Sony and more, there are a plethora of options available in the list below whether you’re looking for truly wireless sets, basic workout earbuds and hardcore over-ear models.

Early Cyber Monday Headphones Deals:

