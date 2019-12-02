Smartphone Accessories: Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Outlet $21 (30% off), more

- Dec. 2nd 2019 10:46 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Outlet in white for $20.98 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price, like you’ll find right now at Home Depot, comes within cents of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve tracked since August. Features include built-in USB-C charging with up to 5.1A speeds and an extra USB-A port on top of that. So if you’re always struggling to find a wall adapter, swapping Leviton’s USB-C outlet with your existing receptacle is the way to go. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • At $9.50, this 2-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch holder is a stocking stuffer must
  • Belkin Boost Up 10W Wireless Charging Stand: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
  • Spigen Apple Watch and iPhone Charging Dock: $8 (Reg. $12) | eBay
  • ESR Pixel 3 Screen Protector 2-pack: $3 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code RHMP52QL
  • ESR Pixel 3 XL Screen Protector 2-pack: $3 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code FS5L7HQW

Built in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge. Two high powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1 A charging current and 25 plus watts of power. No more searching for charging adapters! Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs

THE FUTURE OF CHARGING USB Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones and tablets such as iPhone XS/MAX/XR/X/8/7/6, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8/S7/S6, Google Pixel and more

