Smartphone Accessories: Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Outlet $21 (30% off), more

Amazon offers the Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Outlet in white for $20.98 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price, like you’ll find right now at Home Depot, comes within cents of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve tracked since August. Features include built-in USB-C charging with up to 5.1A speeds and an extra USB-A port on top of that. So if you’re always struggling to find a wall adapter, swapping Leviton’s USB-C outlet with your existing receptacle is the way to go. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon is discounting many iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Android accessories from $5
- OtterBox SYMMETRY iPhone 8 Plus Clear Case: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Oittm 5-in-1 Apple Watch Charging Stand: $18 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Twelve South reveals extensive Cyber Monday sale for 1-day only
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Amazon takes up to 40% off stylish Edifier speakers and headphones from $26
- BESTEK Power Cube: $18 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 8QUYMQSV
- Bose SoundTouch 20 has an OLED display + Alexa support: $175 (Reg. $349), more
Deals still live from the weekend:
- At $9.50, this 2-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch holder is a stocking stuffer must
- Belkin Boost Up 10W Wireless Charging Stand: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Spigen Apple Watch and iPhone Charging Dock: $8 (Reg. $12) | eBay
- ESR Pixel 3 Screen Protector 2-pack: $3 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code RHMP52QL
- ESR Pixel 3 XL Screen Protector 2-pack: $3 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code FS5L7HQW
Built in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge. Two high powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1 A charging current and 25 plus watts of power. No more searching for charging adapters! Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs
THE FUTURE OF CHARGING USB Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones and tablets such as iPhone XS/MAX/XR/X/8/7/6, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8/S7/S6, Google Pixel and more
