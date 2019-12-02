Amazon takes up to 40% off stylish Edifier speakers and headphones from $26

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Edifier speakers and headphones. Our top pick from the sale is Edifier’s TWS5 True Wireless Earbuds for $51.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. These truly wireless headphones take on AirPods with battery life that goes above and beyond. While Apple touts 24 hours of use, Edifier cranks it up to eleven with a total of 32 in tow. Thanks to sporting an in-ear fit, wearers will garner noise isolation. While ratings are light, Edifier’s line of earbuds are reputable. Continue reading to find more of our top picks from the sale.

More top picks:

Edifier TWS5 True Wireless Earbuds features:

IMPROVED TRUEWIRELESS STEREO PLUS – Experience truly wireless freedom without losing sound quality. Offers improved signal distance and easy pairing of both earbuds simultaneously.

CONNECT UP TO 30FT (10M) AWAY WITH BLUETOOTH 5.0 WITH QUALCOMM aptX – For reliable, high quality streaming from wireless devices.

