Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung's elegant Sound+ Slim Soundbar, now $350

- Dec. 3rd 2019 2:15 pm ET

$350
Amazon is offering the Samsung Sound+ 3-Channel Slim Soundbar (HW-NW700) for $349.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $65 of the lowest price we have tracked. This robust-looking Samsung offering sports seven built-in speakers for a high-end home theater audio experience. Right out the gate, an incredibly slim design makes it pair very well with a TV mounted directly on the wall, leaving you with a clean and minimalistic look. It can be controlled from Alexa devices, comes with a wall mount, and uses optical audio as an input. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Drastically reduce expense when opting for Anker’s Soundcore 2.1-Channel Infini Soundbar at $60. Going this route means you’ll give up the slim aesthetics of the featured deal, but at nearly $300 less, you’ll have loads of money left over while still managing to level up one of your TV’s audio.

While a lot of Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals have expired, many of the home theater audio sales we rounded up over the weekend are still live. Prices start at $99, so be sure to give those a look too.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar (HW-NW700) features:

  • Slim, one-piece wall-mount design
  • Seamless Connection with Samsung TVs
  • Alexa voice control compatible/smartphones compatible
  • Wireless music streaming

