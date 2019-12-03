Sign up for Target’s REDCard to get $40 off your next purchase

Target is offering $40 off a future purchase of $40 or more when approved for its REDCard. You can sign up for either the REDCard Credit Card or REDCard Debit Card. That’s right, if you’d rather not have yet another credit card, Target offers a debit version of its coveted REDCard, netting you the same benefits as the credit version, just tied to a bank account. Regardless, either REDCard will save you 5% on all purchases, online and in-store, plus net you free shipping, exclusive sales, and an additional 30 days for returns and exchanges. Plus, the 5% off applies to things like Starbucks (at Target), clearance, gift cards, subscriptions, and even Shipt. Learn more about REDCard here.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for the best ways to use your $40 off coupon, then look no further. Our Target guide has all the best deals, sales, and promotions as they happen, in one convienient place.

Terms and Conditions:

Get a coupon for $40 off a $40+ qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit RedCard in-stores and at Target.com between 12/1/19–12/14/19. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their RedCard and will be valid through January 18, 2020. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Born, Barbie Dreamhouse, Bose, Casper, clinic & pharmacy, dairy milk, DockATot, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Elf on the Shelf, Elvie, Fisher Price Bounce and Spin Puppy, Frozen Castle and Smart Home, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, GoPro, HALO Baby, Hot Wheels Colossal Crash, Hot Wheels id, HP, Imaginext Batmobile, Infant Optics, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, L.O.L., Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Nintendo Labo kits, Polder, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, Harry’s and Flamingo, Pictionary Air, prepaid cards, PS4 hardware, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Target Optical, Thomas and Friends Wood, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Vera Bradley, Weber, and Xbox One hardware. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!