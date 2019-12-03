Xfinity Mobile shoppers can save up to $360 on Apple’s latest iPads or iPhones

Xfinity Mobile is currently offering up to $360 off Apple’s latest iPads when you purchase the tablet with a $10 per month activation. This gives you essentially gives you Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad for $65 when all is said and done. You’ll see the discount reflect over the course of a 24-month period, so keep in mind that you’ll need to stay with Xfinity Mobile the entire time to enjoy the discounted price. If you missed out on any Black Friday or Cyber Monday iPad deals, this is one of the best we’ve seen if you don’t mind using Xfinity Mobile. I really enjoy having LTE on my iPad, as it makes things so much easier to use instead of having to rely on a hotspot.

Nomad Base Station

Xfinity Mobile is also offering a $250 gift card with the purchase of Apple’s latest iPhones. This is among the best pricing that we’ve seen from Xfinity and is a great way to lock in some savings after Cyber Monday and Black Friday. However, many carriers are still rocking their shopping weekend sales, so be sure to swing by our roundup to check out more info on that.

With your savings, this case is a must-have investment. At $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’ll keep both the front and back protected from scratches and such. Plus, with a 4.6/5 star rating from over 200 customers, you know it’ll be a great investment.

10.2-inch iPad features:

  • 10. 2-inch Retina display
  • A10 Fusion chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

