Organize it all with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker: $10 at Amazon (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTM95) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Now that cooler months are here and outdoor projects are often out of the question, this label maker will keep you busy inside. You’ll be able to easily organize everything in your basement or garage, a task that may not seem like fun, but you will love that it was done. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

While you’re at it, why not use today’s savings to pick up some magnets for $5. These are great for organizing things throughout your home. Additionally, you’ll also be able to use them in any crafting projects, making them a versatile investment.

With another electronic now in your possession, it might be worth looking at the sale we found on Dell’s Pro Slim Backpack. This bag has enough room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and ample storage for the label maker above and many other pieces of gear. It’s just $25, down from $40.

Brother P-touch Label Maker features:

Lightweight and portable

Easy type QWERTY (Computer style) keyboard

Easy to read 12 character display

Comes with nine type styles, ten framing options and over 200 symbols

Includes eight DECO mode patterns

