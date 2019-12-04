TOMS’ Friends & Family Event offers 30% off sitewide with deals from $35

Today only, TOMS’ Friends & Family Event is currently offering 30% off sitewide with code FAMILY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Elevate your wardrobe with the mens Forged Iron Suded Ashland Boots that are on sale for $112. This style is perfect for everyday occasions and will look great with a jeans. Better yet, they’re also waterproof and have a rigid outsole to promote traction, in case you run into rain or snow. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Clarks Cyber Week Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!