Save big on Dyson: Pure Cool Fan $145, V7 Motorhead $150, more from $101

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan (AM11) for $144.99 shipped. That’s $254 off the going rate for similar units in new condition at Amazon and marks a new low price that we’ve tracked. Even if you live in a cool region, that doesn’t help the fact that some office buildings (or spouses) keep the temp too high. With Dyson’s fan you’ll be able to create a more comfortable atmosphere without letting an eye for design go out the window. You’ll also benefit from its built-in air purification capabilities that squash 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. Dyson will provide a six-month warranty with your purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson products on sale.

More Dyson products on sale:

Simply looking to purify a small area like a bathroom? Have a look at Germ Guardian’s Pluggable Air Purifier for $29 when clipping the on-page coupon. This handy device not only kills germs, but also reduces odors, making it also a great option to put in an outlet near the litter box.

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan features:

The Dyson AM11 Pure Cool purifier fan is wrapped with a 360 degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from your home including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. A layer of activated carbon granules captures odors and harmful toxins like paint fumes. Purification all year round. Purifying fan in summer. Year-round purification and circulation. Smooth, long-range air flow to cool you in summer. LED display Dims – no disturbance. Easy filter change – instead of washing a filter every month, just replace it after a year of using it for 12 hours every day.

