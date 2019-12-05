elago’s latest vintage-inspired AirPods cases are on sale from $9

A few weeks back elago introduced its latest AirPods accessory, the AW3 case. It’s now available at Amazon for $8.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $13 price tag and a new all-time low price, besting our previous Black Friday mention. elago takes the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wraps your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off your case will sit upright. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can also grab the new AW6 AirPods Case from $9.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Both colors are on sale here for the first time, although you’ll pay slightly more for the black and red version. Much like the case above, this model leans on vintage styling from Apple, but with an iPod focus. Includes a carabiner, so you can easily carry it around.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

Huge successor to elago’s nostalgic W3 apple watch stand design – an AirPods case with the same concept. Enjoy the old school Apple monitor design while using your AirPods. No hinge point at the back allowing for easy installation and removal, all while allowing wireless charging. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. Front LED is visible and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

