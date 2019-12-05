Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7 7150 Robotic Vacuum at an Amazon low of $499

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Robot Vacuum for $499 shipped. Also available at BuyDig with an accessory bundle, as well as Best Buy for $1 more. That’s good for a 29% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. iRobot’s latest robotic vacuum comes equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that is paired with a high efficiency filter to trap “99 percent of cat and dog allergens.” It also features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3.0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home. You’ll still find Alexa and Assistant voice control, which lets you issue verbal commands like, “Roomba, clean my kitchen” and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 280 customers. More details below.

Looking to save even more? Opt for the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum at $200. You’ll still bring home iRobot’s premium multi-stage cleaning system, but just without some of the more high-end inclusions. Though if you can live without the smart mapping functionality and the like, then saving nearly 60% is certainly worth it.

We’re also still seeing Dyson’s V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum on sale for $165 in refurbished condition.

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Robot Vacuum features:

The Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum uses a premium 3-Stage Cleaning System with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and 10X suction to clean different floor surfaces throughout your home. The robot learns, maps and adapts to your home using Imprint Smart Mapping technology, letting you control which rooms are cleaned and when. Wherever you are, you can control when, where, and how your robot cleans from the iRobot HOME App.

