Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum for $164.99 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. This cordless vacuum originally sold for $500. Right now you can find it at Amazon in similar condition as today’s offer for $85 higher. Today’s deal is competitively priced with many of the best offers we’ve tracked. Having used a similar Dyson vacuum for months, a veil has been lifted and I have zero desire to go back to a corded alternative. This specific model sports 20 minutes of power on a single charge and comes with a few attachments and a wall mounting dock that keeps everything organized while making charging a breeze. Customers will receive a six-month Dyson warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

Shave $15 off today’s total when taking advantage of the on-page coupon that Amazon’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S listing has. Priced at $150, this robot vacuum is an excellent way to say goodbye to one of your household chores.

Keep dust bunnies locked out when you snatch up our Kwikset deadbolt deal and don’t give them the code. This makes for an affordable way to simplify and boost your home’s security at just $63.

Dyson V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum features:

Cord-free. Hassle-free – No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.

Soft roller cleaner head – Invented for hard floors. The soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Direct-drive cleaner head – The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!