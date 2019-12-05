Pay for three months of Sling TV + get a FREE Google Nest Hub ($200+ value)

Sling is offering a FREE Google Nest Hub when you pre-purchase three months of its Live TV service. This means you can get three months of Sling plus a Nest Hub for as little as $75, depending on the subscription level you choose. Google’s Nest Hub offers you Assistant for simple smart home voice commands, and easily lets you watch Sling without having to pick up a remote. Sling is great for those who have recently cut the cord, yet still want to enjoy some Live TV. Learn more about the channels that Sling offers here.

If you’re getting this bundle, then another must-have component is Google’s Chromecast. It’s currently on sale for $25 and will let you tell the Nest Hub to watch a channel on your TV, making for one cohesive experience.

Brand Offer One per customer and cannot be combined. Must provide email address and credit card. Must pre-pay for three month(s) of service. New customers only. Not available with free trial.

Billing After three month(s), your credit card will be charged monthly for applicable subscription until you cancel your service.

Cancellation Cancel on Sling.com or visit help.sling.com to contact us. Programming fees are charged monthly in advance and no credits or refunds will be issued for partial or prepaid months after cancellation.

Streaming limitations The number of devices on which Sling content can be watched at the same time varies based on the Sling service. If you subscribe to our Sling Latino core services, you can enjoy two streams at a time. If you subscribe to our Sling International core services, you can enjoy one stream at a time. If you subscribe to our Sling Orange service, you can enjoy one stream at a time. Any extras you add to your Sling Orange service will be included in your single stream. If you subscribe to our Sling Blue service, you can enjoy up to three streams of these channels at the same time. Any extras you add to your Sling Blue service will be included in your three streams. If you subscribe to both services in Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you can enjoy up to four streams at the same time. Because you are purchasing two separate services in Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you can get the total number of streams included on each separate service—one stream for any channel on the single-stream Sling Orange service and three streams for channels on the multi-stream Sling Blue service. To get up to four streams, go to the My Account page and make sure that the “show me only Sling Blue versions of channels in both services” box is not checked.

Miscellaneous Certain programs may be unavailable due to programmer restrictions or blackouts. Only available within the United States. State and local taxes apply. All prices, fees, charges, services, programming, features, functionality and offers subject to change without notice.

Channels Offered in Select Markets Some local channels including FOX and NBC are only available in select markets. See which local channels are available in your area here.