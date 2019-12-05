Add Google’s Chromecast to your home theater at $25 or Roku 4K Premiere at $29

Today only, Home Depot is offering the Google Chromecast Media Streamer for $25 with free in-store pickup. Down from its $35 going rate, this is a match for its Black Friday price and is the best available. Google’s Chromecast lets you watch movies and TV shows in your home easily through a smartphone or computer connection. Just click the Chromecast button in a supported app (like Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube, for instance), and enjoy watching it on the big screen. Not quite sure how Chromecast works? We recently outlined how to use Disney+ with Google’s streamer, and the process is mostly the same for other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is among the best pricing you’ll find for just about any streamer. For instance, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is $30 in refurbished condition, while Google’s Chromecast is $25 in new condition above.

However, if you’re wanting 4K content, spending $4 more will net you that capability. The Roku Premiere offers 4K HDR playback at $29 on Amazon and might be a better investment for some. Note: Shipping is delayed here about a week, so do keep that in mind. This is down $10 from its regular rate and is a match for its all-time low that we’ve seen. Roku’s operating system might be a bit better for some than Google’s as there’s an actual user interface to browse, instead of relying on a smartphone or computer for everything. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Google Chromecast features:

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!