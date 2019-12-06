The 12 day Pad & Quill holiday sale is now live. Spread across a series of 24-hour sales events, you’ll find a daily selection of various Apple accessories, desk/office gear, wallets, bags and more at deep discounts. Everything is already marked down from the regular price at up to 55% off, but promo code 12DAYS will knock an additional 15% off your entire purchase. Head below for a closer look at what’s on sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One standout would have to be the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer which drops to $67.96 shipped after you apply the promo code above. Regularly $90, that’s nearly 25% off and one of the best prices we have tracked outside of the limited Black Friday sale that saw it drop an additional $7 or so. Hand-made with American full-grain leather, marine-grade stitching and canvas lining, this 3-pocket cord organizer is ideal for keeping your accessories in order. A dedicated Apple Pencil slot, SD card/key holders, and a zippered pocket for your charger round out its storage capabilities. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 25-year warranty on the leather.

This year’s Pad & Quill holiday sale also features everything from iPad Pro cases and iPhone covers, to leather bags, wallets, linen journals and some slick desk accessories. You’ll find everything right here with deals starting from just over $15.

Oh and, did you see that limited edition Apple Watch band made from 180-year old leather Pad & Quill unveiled yesterday. Swing by this post to learn all about it then use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional $30 off.

TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!