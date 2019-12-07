Hurry! Amazon has CRAFTSMAN’s 25-ft. Tape Measure priced at $4 (Save 55%)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 25-foot Chrome Tape Measure for $4.28 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 55% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. If you have a pulse, this tape measure is bound to come in handy. You’ll be able to plan ahead when it comes to furniture purchases, make better woodworking cuts at the shop, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you plan on using the featured deal for measuring cuts in the shop, consider putting today’s savings to work with two Swanson Tool Carpenter Pencils at $4. Each pencil comes with eight tips. These feature a flat design that keeps them from rolling away.

CRAFTSMAN Tape Measure features:

Classic chrome look Updated with modern rubber overmold for added grip

Rubber overmold for added grip

Durable blade coating to improve product life

