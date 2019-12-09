Backcountry’s Green Monday Sale offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more

- Dec. 9th 2019 4:33 pm ET

Backcountry’s Green Monday Sale offers up to 50% off Arceryx jackets, vests, shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your outerwear with the Atom Insulated Vest that’s on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $175. This vest is lightweight and packable, which is great for traveling or storing. It also features stretch material and water-resistant fabric. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Solano Hooded Jacket is another standout and it’s on sale for $172, which is down from its original rate of $229. This style is also wind and water-resistant, which is great for the upcoming winter weather.

Our top picks for women include:

