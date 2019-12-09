Backcountry’s Green Monday Sale offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more

Backcountry’s Green Monday Sale offers up to 50% off Arceryx jackets, vests, shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your outerwear with the Atom Insulated Vest that’s on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $175. This vest is lightweight and packable, which is great for traveling or storing. It also features stretch material and water-resistant fabric. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry.
Our top picks for men include:
- Atom LT Insulated Jacket $179 (Orig. $239)
- Atom Insulated Vest $130 (Orig. $175)
- Nodin Jacket $140 (Orig. $199)
- Squamish Hooded Jacket $119 (Orig. $159)
- Captive Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $69)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Solano Hooded Jacket is another standout and it’s on sale for $172, which is down from its original rate of $229. This style is also wind and water-resistant, which is great for the upcoming winter weather.
Our top picks for women include:
- SL Hooded Jacket $160 (Orig. $230)
- Solano Jacket $160 (Orig. $229)
- Solano Hooded Jacket $172 (Orig. $229)
- Codetta Coat $245 (Orig. $349)
- Psiphon FL Hooded Jacket $155 (Orig. $239)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!