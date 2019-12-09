PowerA GameCube Switch Controllers from $18 (Reg. up to $50) + more from $6

Target is now offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch (Purple) for $24.56 shipped. The price will be reflected in the cart and REDcard holders will get an additional 5% off. Regularly up to $50, this one dropped to $34 for Black Friday and is now almost another $10 off. This is the best price we can find and is about $4 under Amazon’s current listing. Perfect for Smash Bros. sessions, this wireless gamepad brings the pro controller experience along with a familiar GameCube setup for a fraction of the price. The included AA batteries keep it running for up to 30 hours and it ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch accessory deals.

If the wireless version above is overkill, you can score the wired model plus even more Switch controllers from $15 in the list below. But remember, Target is offering an additional 15% off a wide range of Switch controllers today if you had something specific in mind.

Today’s Best Switch Accessory Deals:

Speaking of deals on Switch gear and add-ons, Cuphead is back down to Black Friday pricing in this morning’s game roundup and Switch Online members can still score the official NES controllers for $35 shipped. In case you missed it yesterday, you can grab Nintendo’s better battery life Switch with a $30 Amazon credit for $299 if you’re quick.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller:

Bluetooth Wireless freedom

Features motion controls and Advanced Gaming Buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official licensed product with 2-year limited warranty

