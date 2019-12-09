PowerA GameCube Switch Controllers from $18 (Reg. up to $50) + more from $6

Target is now offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch (Purple) for $24.56 shipped. The price will be reflected in the cart and REDcard holders will get an additional 5% off. Regularly up to $50, this one dropped to $34 for Black Friday and is now almost another $10 off. This is the best price we can find and is about $4 under Amazon’s current listing. Perfect for Smash Bros. sessions, this wireless gamepad brings the pro controller experience along with a familiar GameCube setup for a fraction of the price. The included AA batteries keep it running for up to 30 hours and it ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch accessory deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If the wireless version above is overkill, you can score the wired model plus even more Switch controllers from $15 in the list below. But remember, Target is offering an additional 15% off a wide range of Switch controllers today if you had something specific in mind.
Today’s Best Switch Accessory Deals:
- PowerA Wired GameCube Controller $18 (Reg. $25)
- Price reflected in the cart
- PDP GameCube Wired Fight Pad Pro $15 (Reg. $25)
- AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand $6 (20% off)
- PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock: $12 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Nerf Protection Case $15 (Reg. $25)
- More Switch controllers at 15% or more off via Target
Speaking of deals on Switch gear and add-ons, Cuphead is back down to Black Friday pricing in this morning’s game roundup and Switch Online members can still score the official NES controllers for $35 shipped. In case you missed it yesterday, you can grab Nintendo’s better battery life Switch with a $30 Amazon credit for $299 if you’re quick.
PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller:
- Bluetooth Wireless freedom
- Features motion controls and Advanced Gaming Buttons
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Official licensed product with 2-year limited warranty
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!