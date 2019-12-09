Xbox One X bundles now up to $300 off with deals starting from $290 shipped

B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle with your choice of Thrustmaster headset for $299 shipped after you clip the $50 on-page coupon. This bundle is regularly $500 without the usually $100 headset (now on sale for $80+). While NBA 2K20 bundle is currently marked down for the holidays, you’re saving as much as $300 with today’s custom configuration offer. This easily rivals the best overall values we saw on Xbox One X for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But we have even more options down below you’ll want to browse through as well.

The deals on Microsoft’s high-end console don’t stop there. You’ll find various configurations starting from $290 down below, all of which are on par with the most readily available deals we saw over the holidays last week. But you might want to consider a nice dual controller charger to go with your new console to ensure your gamepads never run of juice at the wrong time.

Still on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch instead? Lucky for you Amazon is selling the latest model with a $30 gift card right now. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup.

Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle:

With 6 Teraflops of graphical power and 12GB of GDDR5 VRAM, the Xbox One X can play games with native 4K resolution running at up to 60 frames per second (fps). It also supports AMD FreeSync, when paired with a compatible monitor, which reduces screen tearing. The Xbox One X also supports HDR10 for a higher contrast ratio.

