The i9-equipped 16-inch MacBook Pro gets struck by a new Amazon low (Save $250)

- Dec. 10th 2019 1:19 pm ET

$2,549
0

Amazon is offering the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2.3GHz i9/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for $2,549 shipped. That’s $250 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $42. This beast of a computer features Apple’s biggest laptop screen in years. One of its most notable features includes a new keyboard that ushers a return to the arguably more reliable scissor key switches. This specific model sports a beefy i9 processor and 1TB of storage, helping ensure it’s ready to do heavy lifting for years to come. Have a look at our hands-on video to learn more.

Going all USB-C is both empowering and daunting. Pair today’s purchase with AUKEY’s 7-in-1 Hub at $45 to bring flexibility in your future endeavors. I use this hub with my MacBook Air and recently reviewed it. I found it to be both versatile and reliable.

Oh, and if you’ve been eyeing the latest iPad Pro, those are on sale too. The Amazon discounts we found a little bit ago shave up to $199 off, making now a fantastic time to embrace Apple’s best iPad yet.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

