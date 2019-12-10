The i9-equipped 16-inch MacBook Pro gets struck by a new Amazon low (Save $250)

Amazon is offering the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2.3GHz i9/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for $2,549 shipped. That’s $250 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $42. This beast of a computer features Apple’s biggest laptop screen in years. One of its most notable features includes a new keyboard that ushers a return to the arguably more reliable scissor key switches. This specific model sports a beefy i9 processor and 1TB of storage, helping ensure it’s ready to do heavy lifting for years to come. Have a look at our hands-on video to learn more.

Going all USB-C is both empowering and daunting. Pair today’s purchase with AUKEY’s 7-in-1 Hub at $45 to bring flexibility in your future endeavors. I use this hub with my MacBook Air and recently reviewed it. I found it to be both versatile and reliable.

Oh, and if you’ve been eyeing the latest iPad Pro, those are on sale too. The Amazon discounts we found a little bit ago shave up to $199 off, making now a fantastic time to embrace Apple’s best iPad yet.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

