Black Friday pricing returns on iPad Pro, save $199 on various models

Amazon is bringing back one of this holiday season’s most popular deals, taking $199 off various iPad Pro models. Both 11- and 12.9-inch listings are being discounted, returning some of the best prices this year. Best Buy is also matching, with smaller price drops on the entry-level models. Today’s deal doubles the next best discount at B&H.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

There are plenty of additional iPad deals to go around today, including the latest 10.2-inch model from $237.50 and iPad Air starting at $400. You’ll find even more Apple deals right here, including Black Friday’s HomePod offer returning at $200.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!