iPhone XS 64GB drops to $650 for a limited time (Reg. $900)

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB for $649.99 shipped. Activation fees may apply, but you have the choice to do so today or later. As a comparison, iPhone XS with 64GB of storage regularly goes for $900. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention on Black Friday.

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices recently hitting the market, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new clear case. This option for $4 has stellar ratings at Amazon and is sure to still show off your device’s coloring while providing enough protection from bumps or bruises.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry's best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness.¹ Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.² And iOS 12—the most advanced mobile operating system—with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

