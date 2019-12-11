iPhone XS 64GB drops to $650 for a limited time (Reg. $900)

- Dec. 11th 2019 7:07 am ET

$650
0

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB for $649.99 shipped. Activation fees may apply, but you have the choice to do so today or later. As a comparison, iPhone XS with 64GB of storage regularly goes for $900. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention on Black Friday.

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices recently hitting the market, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new clear case. This option for $4 has stellar ratings at Amazon and is sure to still show off your device’s coloring while providing enough protection from bumps or bruises.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness.¹ Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.² And iOS 12—the most advanced mobile operating system—with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$650

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
iPhone

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp