Get two of TP-Link’s stackable smart plugs for just $20 (33% off)

Best Buy offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs for $20 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $15 per plug and today’s deal is $8 less than our previous mention. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Nearly 6,200 Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Ditch the TP-Link branding and save roughly another 20% with these Gosound plugs. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant compatibility but will miss out on the streamlined design featured in the TP-Link option above. Great ratings and an affordable price per unit certainly make these smart plugs worth your attention if cost is at the forefront of your concerns.

If you’re shopping for a smart home enthusiast this holiday season, make sure to check out Blair’s gift guide with all of the best tech and insight for your Christmas gift-giving needs.

TP-Link HS105 features:

Control from Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from Anywhere with Your Smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)

Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and MicroSoft Cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience

Compact Design: Won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two Smart Plugs to be installed side by side

KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button

Note: Requires a Secured 2.4 gigahertz WiFi network connection

