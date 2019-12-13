Nike, The North Face, adidas, more up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

- Dec. 13th 2019 8:45 am ET

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, Columbia, Under Armour, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. For men, The North Face Alpz Jacket is on sale for $100, which is $60 off the original rate. This jacket is highly packable, which is great for traveling and storing. Plus, its 550 goose down material will promote warmth in cool weather. You can find this style in an array of color options and it also comes in a women’s Vest option for just $60. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
DIck's Sporting Goods

