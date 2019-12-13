Believe it or not, PlayStation 4 has been around for more than six years. Over its lifetime more than 100 million units have been sold. If you’re even faintly familiar of PC gaming, you know that six years is a very long time to go without upgrading components. Thankfully PlayStation 5 is just around the corner. This fact have never been more apparent than now, with the first PlayStation 5 game, Godfall, having been announced less than 24 hours ago. Continue reading to see Godfall’s trailer and learn what we know so far.

Godfall is the first PlayStation 5 to be announced

Gearbox’s freshly-announced PlayStation 5 game is described as a “third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat.” At least one word in that description (looter) is reminiscent of Borderlands. Much like that series, Godfall is set to support solo, duo, or three-player co-op, but it’s unclear if local multiplayer will be supported. An update hit Fortnite yesterday and brought this feature to the popular game, a move which will hopefully push Godfall (and others) to prioritize, too.

A trailer was shown at The Game Awards yesterday, and you can find it below. As with many initial trailers, actual gameplay footage is missing, but if it ends up looking anything like what’s shown, we’ll all be in for a treat. Much like Borderlands, players will be incentivized to continue playing thanks to an abundance of ever-improving loot.

Pricing and availability

While a specific release date has not yet been announced, Gearbox stated it is coming in holiday 2020. Considering that Sony’s new console is expected to arrive during the same time period, Godfall is likely to the first PlayStation 5 game, well at least among the initial titles.

Pricing is hard to predict, especially since new games have been selling at $59.99 for quite some time now. As games get bigger, there seems to be more justification that they cost more to develop. That being said, a large push for digital instead of physical games could help reduce overall cost and keep prices right where they are. Only time will tell.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I’ve played every Borderlands game to date. I just started the fourth game in the series and have found it to be a great addition to the lineup. While actual gameplay footage is missing from the Godfall trailer, the looter-slasher will very likely derive some of its mechanics from other games in Gearbox’s portfolio, and if any of it is from the Borderlands series, you can bet I’ll take this title for a spin.

