Switch accessories from $7.50: Joy-Con grips, cases, controllers, and more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch at $7.49 in black or red. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at GameStop. Regularly up to $15, it has sold for closer to $10 over the last several months and is now at a a new Amazon all-time low. Simply slide your Joy-Con in and you have yourself a more traditional form-factor gamepad at well under the price of the official Pro Controller. It features double-injected rubber grips, player indicator lights and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

We also still have a fantastic deal running on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at $55 (Reg. $70). The eShop is still offering some great deals on digital games in celebration of the Game Awards while this morning’s roundup has even more price drops. And Nintendo’s latest Switch Online update brings Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, and more to the mix.

PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips:

Lightweight, ergonomic design for comfortable gameplay anywhere

Double injected rubber grips for added comfort

Easy slide in design secures each Joy Con

Visible player indicator lights; Protective Qualities: Shock resistant

Officially licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

