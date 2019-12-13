Since officially debuting its Switch Online service in the fall of 2018, Nintendo kicked off each month with a batch of new retro titles re-releases. That all came to an end back in September, when we got word that the on-going updates would finally come to a close. Now for the first time since Nintendo has released six new games into its digital NES and SNES library. Head below for all of the details from the December update for Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online’s December update adds six new games

The last time Nintendo spoke on the matter of its Switch Online, there was the exciting announcement of SNES games finally landing on its hybrid console. Now over three months following the notice that monthly updates would end, Nintendo is giving us a batch of new games to enjoy. So not only is this the first time since September that additional content has been added to the library, but it’s also the first wave of new Super Nintendo games to land on Switch Online.

This time around, we’re getting six new titles added to Nintendo Switch Online, with four of those landing on the SNES side of things. Of these re-releases, the most notable addition will likely fall to Star Fox 2 for many gamers. This 3D rail-shooter marks the second installment of the Star Fox franchise, which was initially scrapped due to performance issues back in 1995.

Super Punch-Out is also making its Nintendo Switch debut with Little Mac and the rest of the World Video Boxing Association in tow. And on top of that, the Kirby series is getting its fourth re-release on the Switch here too, with the debut of Kirby Super Star. Lastly, for the SNES drops, you’ll be able to play Breath of Fire II, a well-received top-down RPG from Capcom.

Nintendo expands its NES collection this month, too

Nintendo’s Switch Online update for December is also expanding upon its existing selection of NES games, as well. Here we’re getting both Crystalis and Journey to Silius. There’s no arguing that these titles are certainly less eye-catching than this month’s SNES debuts. But both titles do offer something unique though in comparison to the existing retro lineup, with Crystalis bringing an action-RPG to the Switch, while Journey to Silius offers a run-and-gun experience filled with waves of attack robots.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given the somber news that monthly updates to the Nintendo’s online gaming subscription would end, it’s nice to see the company closeout 2019 with some excellent new additions. Star Fox 2 is undoubtedly stealing the show here, but Super Punch-Out and the other games will surely be appreciated as well.

