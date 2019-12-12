Switch eShop Game Awards sale from $4: Mario Odyssey, Celeste, DOOM, more

- Dec. 12th 2019 1:05 pm ET

Nintendo has now launched a notable game sale via the eShop in celebration of the 2019 Game Awards. While our previous digital eShop board game sale is still live with deep deals on titles like Catan, Battleship and more, we now have a batch of new discounts you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at. From first-party Nintendo titles like Super Mario Odyssey and deep role playing games like Skyrim and Octopath Traveler to amazing indie titles like Celeste, you’ll find all today’s best eShop deals down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and a solid $30 Amazon gift card offer on the 2019 model Switch console. We are also tracking some deals on gaming headsets today and a very notable, better than Black Friday price on the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at $55 (Reg. $70).

Celeste:

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall. A narrative-driven, single-player adventure like mom used to make, with a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery. 

