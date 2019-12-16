Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $40, Outer Worlds $35, Sekiro $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked at Amazon and a great opportunity to jump in to the new Hideo Kojima title. This “all-new, genre-defying experience” mixes Kojima’s penchant for story telling and cinematic cutscenes with a unique new gameplay experience. You also won’t need a PlayStation Plus membership to access its unique online elements either. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Rage 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Outer Worlds, Kingdom Hearts 3, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, SEGA Genesis Classics, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

