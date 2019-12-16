Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $40, Outer Worlds $35, Sekiro $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked at Amazon and a great opportunity to jump in to the new Hideo Kojima title. This “all-new, genre-defying experience” mixes Kojima’s penchant for story telling and cinematic cutscenes with a unique new gameplay experience. You also won’t need a PlayStation Plus membership to access its unique online elements either. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Rage 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Outer Worlds, Kingdom Hearts 3, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, SEGA Genesis Classics, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Or on PS4 on Best Buy
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Rocket League Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $36 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Plus $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Remastered $25 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $15)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $18 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $5 (Reg. $15+)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead for Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
